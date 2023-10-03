Sign up
Previous
Photo 1627
A view into the woods...
From the back deck with the help of my camera's zoom.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5230
photos
142
followers
124
following
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1624
1270
1625
1271
1626
1272
1627
1273
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
30th September 2023 2:15pm
Tags
green
,
sunlight
,
shadows
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
on1-raw-2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely dappled light
October 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice to see the different colours.
October 2nd, 2023
