Previous
Photo 1628
Hot winds...
Composite rendered in On1 in three layers. Two layers are the wind spinner and one for the light leak effect.
The composite challenge needs more entries, please! Link is here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48415/59th-composite-challenge
tag is composite-59 See if you can get one or two in for Jackie before or by 10/7.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5232
photos
142
followers
124
following
1621
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1625
1271
1626
1272
1627
1273
1628
1274
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
1st October 2023 1:18am
fall
autumn
composite
light-leak
on1-layers
on1-raw-2023
composite-59
wind-spinner
Susan Wakely
ace
A great effect and edit.
October 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
October 3rd, 2023
