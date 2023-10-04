Previous
Hot winds... by marlboromaam
Hot winds...

Composite rendered in On1 in three layers. Two layers are the wind spinner and one for the light leak effect.

The composite challenge needs more entries, please! Link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48415/59th-composite-challenge tag is composite-59 See if you can get one or two in for Jackie before or by 10/7.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Susan Wakely
A great effect and edit.
October 3rd, 2023  
Mags
@wakelys Thanks, Susan.
October 3rd, 2023  
