A new find on my little patch. It's Diospyros virginiana, also known as American Persimmon, Possumwood or Simmon. I never imagined I'd find a wild persimmon tree on my place, but there it is for the birds and squirrels to feed on - along with the web worms feeding on the leaves. More info on this native tree here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=477