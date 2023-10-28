Previous
Masked... by marlboromaam
Photo 1652

Masked...

Well, I never did get the exact effect I wanted here, but I found out how a little blur can add to the mood. Gaussian blur added in On1.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful image!
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise