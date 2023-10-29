Previous
The weather must've been just right... by marlboromaam
The weather must've been just right...

This year, the sassafras leaves have turned a brilliant red. =)
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Corinne C
Wow, this is a beautiful tree!
October 29th, 2023  
Mags
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.
October 29th, 2023  
