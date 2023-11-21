Previous
Please mommy... by marlboromaam
Photo 1676

Please mommy...

Just five more minutes - I'm not ready for bed yet. **sigh** That look he gives me when I need to put him to bed. LOL! I always give him five more minutes.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
459% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Such a sweet expression.
November 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos Thank you very much, Larry.
November 21st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful portrait. Will is so expressive.
November 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
November 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cute!
November 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
@photographycrazy Thank you!
November 21st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
I would give him ten. 😁 What a face!
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
And he knows you always give him 5 more minutes. Beautiful dog.
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise