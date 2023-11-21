Sign up
Previous
Photo 1676
Please mommy...
Just five more minutes - I'm not ready for bed yet. **sigh** That look he gives me when I need to put him to bed. LOL! I always give him five more minutes.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
14th October 2023 10:44am
Privacy
Featured
Trending
Flashback
Tags
tp
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Larry Steager
ace
Such a sweet expression.
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you very much, Larry.
November 21st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful portrait. Will is so expressive.
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
November 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cute!
November 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@photographycrazy
Thank you!
November 21st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
I would give him ten. 😁 What a face!
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
And he knows you always give him 5 more minutes. Beautiful dog.
November 21st, 2023
