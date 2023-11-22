Sign up
Photo 1677
Hardwood gold...
We do get some color here in the midlands of South Carolina this time of year.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
yellow
,
gold
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
mockernut-tree
Corinne C
ace
This is a splendid capture of the golden trees!
November 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture of these golden trees
November 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
@Dawn
Thank you, Dawn.
November 22nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love that rich bronze tone.
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Nice shot Mags
November 22nd, 2023
365 Project
