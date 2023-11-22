Previous
Hardwood gold... by marlboromaam
Hardwood gold...

We do get some color here in the midlands of South Carolina this time of year.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Corinne C ace
This is a splendid capture of the golden trees!
November 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture of these golden trees
November 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.

@Dawn Thank you, Dawn.
November 22nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love that rich bronze tone.
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nice shot Mags
November 22nd, 2023  
