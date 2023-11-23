Previous
Gone to seed... by marlboromaam
Photo 1678

Gone to seed...

This all that's left of this native little wildflower - Pseudognaphalium obtusifolium. AKA Fragrant Rabbit-tobacco, Eastern Rabbit-tobacco, Sweet Everlasting and Catfoot. More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=617
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Brian ace
Lovely capture
November 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
@briaan Thank you very much, Brian.
November 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
So pretty, they look like stars
November 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Still so prety
November 22nd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great photo.
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. And isn’t “Pseudognaphalium obtusifolium” a great name.
November 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous image, beautiful color and subtle bokeh
November 23rd, 2023  
Bobbi C ace
Beautiful image.
November 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you, Babs.

@Dawn Thanks, Dawn.

@larrysphotos Thank you so much, Larry.

@johnfalconer Thank you, John. LOL! I'm not sure I can pronounce it correctly.

@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.

@bobbic Thank you, Bobbi.
November 23rd, 2023  
Pat
These are so pretty. If they grew here I would pick a few and put them in a little bottle. Lovely shot.
November 23rd, 2023  
