Previous
Photo 1678
Gone to seed...
This all that's left of this native little wildflower - Pseudognaphalium obtusifolium. AKA Fragrant Rabbit-tobacco, Eastern Rabbit-tobacco, Sweet Everlasting and Catfoot. More info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=617
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
10
4
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5332
photos
147
followers
118
following
459% complete
View this month »
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
Latest from all albums
1675
1321
1676
1322
1677
1323
1678
1324
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
10
Fav's
4
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
31st October 2023 11:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
fall
,
autumn
,
wildflower
,
tp
,
catfoot
,
seed-heads
,
pseudognaphalium-obtusifolium
,
fragrant-rabbit-tobacco
,
sweet-everlasting
,
eastern-rabbit-tobacco
Brian
ace
Lovely capture
November 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@briaan
Thank you very much, Brian.
November 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
So pretty, they look like stars
November 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Still so prety
November 22nd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Great photo.
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. And isn’t “Pseudognaphalium obtusifolium” a great name.
November 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous image, beautiful color and subtle bokeh
November 23rd, 2023
Bobbi C
ace
Beautiful image.
November 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn.
@larrysphotos
Thank you so much, Larry.
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John. LOL! I'm not sure I can pronounce it correctly.
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
@bobbic
Thank you, Bobbi.
November 23rd, 2023
Pat
These are so pretty. If they grew here I would pick a few and put them in a little bottle. Lovely shot.
November 23rd, 2023
