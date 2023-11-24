Sign up
Previous
Photo 1679
Dawn...
Sweetgum tree leaves catch the early morning light at sunrise. Better on black if you care to click through.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Tags
sunrise
,
fall
,
autumn
,
dawn
,
blue-sky
,
sweetgum-tree-leaves
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a beautiful early glow, and a must view on black.
November 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura. Most appreciative!
November 24th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
Really lovely on black
November 24th, 2023
