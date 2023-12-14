Sign up
Photo 1699
Playing around with presets...
In On1, for lack of a better shot to upload. **sigh**
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
on1-presets
,
snow-bokeh
John Falconer
ace
Looks ok to me!! Nice shot.
December 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John.
December 13th, 2023
