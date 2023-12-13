Previous
All gone to seed... by marlboromaam
All gone to seed...

Pityopsis graminifolia - aka Narrowleaf Silkgrass or Grassleaf Goldenaster. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3511
winghong_ho
Great colors and tone.
December 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Awesome picture! A fantastic full frame of these beauties.
December 13th, 2023  
