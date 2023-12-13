Sign up
Previous
Photo 1698
All gone to seed...
Pityopsis graminifolia - aka Narrowleaf Silkgrass or Grassleaf Goldenaster. Native to the Carolinas and Georgia. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3511
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5372
photos
142
followers
117
following
465% complete
1691
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1695
1341
1696
1342
1697
1343
1698
1344
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
2nd December 2023 9:25am
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
wildflower
,
seed-heads
,
aster-family
,
pityopsis-graminifolia
,
narrowleaf-silkgrass
,
grassleaf-goldenaster
winghong_ho
Great colors and tone.
December 13th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Awesome picture! A fantastic full frame of these beauties.
December 13th, 2023
