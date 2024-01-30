Previous
Carolina jasmine vine... by marlboromaam
Photo 1746

Carolina jasmine vine...

With tiny little buds already. Hope it doesn't bloom too early. Shot last month.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam



Corinne C ace
Great close up and beautiful bokeh!
January 30th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured - lovely bokeh fv!
January 30th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. Great sharpness and dof.
January 30th, 2024  
