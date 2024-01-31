Sign up
Previous
Photo 1747
Embracing the winter browns 3...
Some the oaks won't lose their leaves until the new ones push them off in the spring. Shot last month.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5501
photos
145
followers
120
following
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1391
425
426
1746
1392
427
1747
1393
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
24th December 2023 10:39am
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
browns
,
wintertime
Linda Godwin
Yes I always called them weather oaks as they can signal the last cold snap.
January 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and tones.
January 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
@rontu
Thank you, Linda.
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks, Diana.
January 31st, 2024
@ludwigsdiana Thanks, Diana.