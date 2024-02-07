Sign up
Photo 1754
Udnie style...
I do like the "just enough abstraction" of this option.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
7
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5515
photos
145
followers
120
following
480% complete
View this month »
Tags
daisies
,
mums
,
phoneography
,
style-transfer
,
apple-app
,
udnie-option
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Love it!
February 7th, 2024
Annie D
ace
I like it too 😊
February 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John.
@annied
Thank you, Annie.
February 7th, 2024
Mallory
ace
Oh wow - this is fantastic!
February 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing. this is so beautiful!
February 7th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely.
February 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully done and gorgeous colours.
February 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
@annied Thank you, Annie.