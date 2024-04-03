A few more details...

Sign up
Photo 1810
Of this native wild grass in bloom. More info on Luzula Bulbosa here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=2256
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5658
photos
143
followers
101
following
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1453
434
1808
1454
1809
1455
1810
1456
365 Main Album
10th March 2024 12:16pm
macro
spring
brown
springtime
tp
wild-grass
luzula-bulbosa
bulbous-woodrush
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and bokeh.
April 3rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such pretty lighting and details.
April 3rd, 2024
