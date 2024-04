A little cheesy or a lot...

I'll be running into limbs on the lawn tractor come June. Trimming will have to wait until the leaves drop this fall. But I wish these blooms lasted much longer.Twenty years ago, I took a photo to a local tree nursery, because I had no clue what sort of tree this was. He happily informed me it was a Kwanzan Cherry Tree - grown for its lovely double pink blooms. It's one of the ornamental cherry trees given by the Japanese and grown in DC. I've heard them called everything from apple, crab apple, and pear trees. I found some interesting links about them here - https://tillydesign.com/blog/6-favorite-cherry-blossom-trees/ and here https://www.thisoldhouse.com/gardening/reviews/kwanzan-cherry-trees and a nice video here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mM1WPlt6R0