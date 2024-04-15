Previous
Like little pink tutus... by marlboromaam
Like little pink tutus...

I think that's what Kathy said. =) Phone shot of these Kwanzan (Japanese) cherry tree blossoms. I confess, I took a lot of shots of this tree this year. It hasn't disappointed.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fav!
April 15th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful.
April 15th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
The tree looks to be really full this year.
April 15th, 2024  
