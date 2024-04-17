Previous
Sweetgum tree catkin...
Sweetgum tree catkin...

I'm a little late getting this one posted. First decent macro I've shot with my new phone.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

@marlboromaam
Kitty Hawke
My goodness...they look like little aliens !
April 17th, 2024  
Bucktree
Beautiful capture. Love the vibrant color and texture.
April 17th, 2024  
John Falconer
It certainly is a “decent” macro. Great closeup.
April 17th, 2024  
