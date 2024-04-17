Sign up
Photo 1824
Sweetgum tree catkin...
I'm a little late getting this one posted. First decent macro I've shot with my new phone.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5686
photos
145
followers
102
following
6
3
2
365 Main Album
28th March 2024 1:09pm
yellow
,
macro
,
spring
,
springtime
,
phoneography
,
sweetgum-catkin
Kitty Hawke
ace
My goodness...they look like little aliens !
April 17th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture. Love the vibrant color and texture.
April 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
It certainly is a “decent” macro. Great closeup.
April 17th, 2024
