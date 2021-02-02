Previous
Standing in the shadows of love... by marlboromaam
Standing in the shadows of love...

I know - I show my old age every time I bring this great old music up. The Four Tops sing it best! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bP7bVgDAey4

Just filler. Shot in black and white.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

