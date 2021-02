Flash of red: T-Bird...

Original shot taken October 2014. This was a learning process in On1. I gave up on it in Photoshop. My beautiful friend and her birthday present from her hubby. I believe it's still being restored to its original glory, but I did get a ride in it on this day back in 2014. It has red leather interior, a red dash and a sweet stick shift!



I'm going to post the original color shots in my other album for 2014.