Photo 483
Horseweed...
Shot in black and white. Last year's shots -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/horseweed
Little mop heads and a brief home to a praying mantis.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-08-05
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
4
2
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2731
photos
125
followers
129
following
132% complete
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
483
821
482
585
328
822
483
586
329
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
&
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
horseweed
,
lattice-fence
Kate
ace
Love the light and lines
August 4th, 2021
RonM
ace
Tight design!
August 4th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
you got some nice light here maggie
August 4th, 2021
Ryan
ace
Great contrast, really brings out the fine hairs on the stalk
August 5th, 2021
