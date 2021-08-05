Previous
Horseweed... by marlboromaam
Photo 483

Horseweed...

Shot in black and white. Last year's shots - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/horseweed Little mop heads and a brief home to a praying mantis.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-08-05
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Kate ace
Love the light and lines
August 4th, 2021  
RonM ace
Tight design!
August 4th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
you got some nice light here maggie
August 4th, 2021  
Ryan ace
Great contrast, really brings out the fine hairs on the stalk
August 5th, 2021  
