Previous
Next
Sketchy 1... by marlboromaam
Photo 805

Sketchy 1...

I saw a little chickadee enter and leave this house a few days ago, but no tenants yet.

Shot in black and white and rendered in Pixel Bender.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree
Nice b & w shot. Maybe a little sign saying "free rent and squirrel proof" will bring a tenant in.
June 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you, David. LOL! It might. =)
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise