Photo 805
Sketchy 1...
I saw a little chickadee enter and leave this house a few days ago, but no tenants yet.
Shot in black and white and rendered in Pixel Bender.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4025
photos
138
followers
92
following
220% complete
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
256
257
1159
804
650
1160
651
805
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
4th June 2022 8:57am
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
summer
,
summertime
,
bushes
,
black-and-white
,
birdhouse
,
black&white
,
pixel-bender
Bucktree
Nice b & w shot. Maybe a little sign saying "free rent and squirrel proof" will bring a tenant in.
June 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you, David. LOL! It might. =)
June 22nd, 2022
