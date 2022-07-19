Sign up
Photo 831
Ragweed patch...
Shot in black and white, and inverted.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
summer
,
weed
,
summertime
,
ragweed
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
inverted
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oooh, looks really nice in B&W.
July 18th, 2022
JudyG
ace
What beautiful patterns
July 18th, 2022
