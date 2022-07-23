Previous
Next
Sketchy ragweed patch... by marlboromaam
Photo 835

Sketchy ragweed patch...

Shot in black and white, and rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop's crosshatch filter.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
I like the processing and textures.
July 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise