Inverted sketchy ragweed patch... by marlboromaam
Shot in black and white, rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop's crosshatch filter, then inverted.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details

