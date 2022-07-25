Sign up
Photo 837
Inverted sketchy ragweed patch...
Shot in black and white, rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop's crosshatch filter, then inverted.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4129
photos
136
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
10th July 2022 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
ragweed
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-invert
,
photoshop-filter
