Photo 984
A warm spell...
Will cause the Carolina jasmine to produce a bloom or two. Shot in black and white on 12/7 - no conversion.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Tags
b&w
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-vine
,
carolina-jasmine
Milanie
ace
Amazing to see something blooming in this strange weather
December 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
@milaniet
LOL! It is very strange. Today is gray and cold.
December 17th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Love this!
December 17th, 2022
