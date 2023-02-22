Previous
Bushy beard lichen... by marlboromaam
Photo 1050

Bushy beard lichen...

Shot 2/5 in monochrome mode with the Canon's macro lens.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
287% complete

View this month »

Milanie ace
This came out very nicely in b&w
February 21st, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks great Mags, what were you saying about uninspired ?
February 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thank you, Milanie.

@phil_howcroft Thank you, Phil. Yep, that's it. Not inspired these last few days.
February 21st, 2023  
Pat
Lovely sharp detail and so pretty. Nature is just amazing!
February 21st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Well done very sharp.
February 21st, 2023  
