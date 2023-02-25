Sign up
Photo 1053
Sleeping vines...
To wake sooner than I'd like. Poison ivy vines too. Shot in monochrome mode on 2/5. Today's high will be 78F and tomorrow's 58F. Crazy fluctuating temps! I still fear a few late spring freezes and what it will do to the farmers' crops around here.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
7
1
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
5th February 2023 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
vines
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
Dawn
ace
A nice shot of sleeping vines
February 24th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
It's been the same here - a roller coaster of temperatures and precipitation. Trees are budding, snowdrops blooming, then more ice and snow. Hope your crops and trees are okay.The poison ivy can go though. LOL.
February 24th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great shot of the woods. Hope the freeze took some of the poison ivy out. Weird weather here too. Yesterday was 84 and today it’s 58. Me being an optimist, I planted the garden on Wednesday.
February 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great twisted shapes to the vines. It was reported on TV earlier about the crazy weather in the USA.
February 24th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice mono , we undergo vast changes temperature on a day by day basis
February 24th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
NIce capture!
February 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thank you, Dawn.
@ljmanning
Thank you so much, Laura. Yes! The poison ivy can go!
@dkellogg
Thank you, David! I'll wish you pleasant weather for your garden.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan. Yes, it's crazy all over the country at the moment.
@phil_howcroft
Thanks, Phil. We do too, but the temps are above normal for this time of year.
@photographycrazy
Thank you!
February 24th, 2023
