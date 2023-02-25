Previous
Sleeping vines... by marlboromaam
Photo 1053

Sleeping vines...

To wake sooner than I'd like. Poison ivy vines too. Shot in monochrome mode on 2/5. Today's high will be 78F and tomorrow's 58F. Crazy fluctuating temps! I still fear a few late spring freezes and what it will do to the farmers' crops around here.
Dawn ace
A nice shot of sleeping vines
February 24th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
It's been the same here - a roller coaster of temperatures and precipitation. Trees are budding, snowdrops blooming, then more ice and snow. Hope your crops and trees are okay.The poison ivy can go though. LOL.
February 24th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great shot of the woods. Hope the freeze took some of the poison ivy out. Weird weather here too. Yesterday was 84 and today it’s 58. Me being an optimist, I planted the garden on Wednesday.
February 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great twisted shapes to the vines. It was reported on TV earlier about the crazy weather in the USA.
February 24th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice mono , we undergo vast changes temperature on a day by day basis
February 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
NIce capture!
February 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Thank you, Dawn.

@ljmanning Thank you so much, Laura. Yes! The poison ivy can go!

@dkellogg Thank you, David! I'll wish you pleasant weather for your garden.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan. Yes, it's crazy all over the country at the moment.

@phil_howcroft Thanks, Phil. We do too, but the temps are above normal for this time of year.

@photographycrazy Thank you!
February 24th, 2023  
