Progression... by marlboromaam
Photo 1052

Progression...

Composite created in Photoshop layers with a variety of brushes. My last flash of red for this month too.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
288% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
February 23rd, 2023  
Sharon Lee ace
❤️ this
February 23rd, 2023  
