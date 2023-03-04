Sign up
Photo 1060
The air is filled with their scent...
The Carolina Jasmine is in full bloom. Draping from the trees along the roadsides, covering the ditches, and medians on the highways. Shot in black and white mode on my little old Kodak.
Uploading a littler earlier than usual. Weatherman calling for possible thunderstorms and high winds.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4717
photos
144
followers
120
following
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
wild-vine
,
wild-jasmine
,
carolina-jasmine
Pam
ace
Beautiful!
March 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@pamalama
Thank you very much, Pam!
March 3rd, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Wow! This is such a great closeup of this delicate flower
March 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica. =)
March 3rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Love this in b&w - very nice focus
March 3rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely little flower and focus on the stamen.
March 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
March 3rd, 2023
