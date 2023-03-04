Previous
The air is filled with their scent... by marlboromaam
Photo 1060

The air is filled with their scent...

The Carolina Jasmine is in full bloom. Draping from the trees along the roadsides, covering the ditches, and medians on the highways. Shot in black and white mode on my little old Kodak.

Uploading a littler earlier than usual. Weatherman calling for possible thunderstorms and high winds.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Pam ace
Beautiful!
March 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@pamalama Thank you very much, Pam!
March 3rd, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wow! This is such a great closeup of this delicate flower
March 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica. =)
March 3rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love this in b&w - very nice focus
March 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely little flower and focus on the stamen.
March 3rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
March 3rd, 2023  
