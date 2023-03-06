Sign up
Photo 1062
Budding fine...
My wild wisteria - shot in black and white mode on my little old Kodak.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
6
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4724
photos
144
followers
120
following
290% complete
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1413
1414
1060
313
314
1415
1061
1062
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
27th February 2023 1:20pm
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
bud
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wisteria
,
springtime
,
wild-vine
Phil Howcroft
ace
I love a wisteria Mags, looking forward to seeing it in colour in a few weeks time
March 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you very much, Phil!
March 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great close up
March 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thanks so much, Corinne.
March 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great close up and nice to see the buds.
March 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
March 5th, 2023
