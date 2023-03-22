Sign up
Photo 1078
Sometimes...
Really BOB! It's nice to see the greenery of the wild plant before or after it produces the wildflowers. This is spring vetch vegetation. Shot in black and white mode.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
5
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer.
4775
photos
146
followers
122
following
295% complete
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
330
1430
331
1431
1077
332
1432
1078
Views
2
Comments
5
Album
Black and White
Tags
spring
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
vegetation
,
spring-vetch
Michelle
Beautiful capture
March 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
March 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@bigmxx
Thank you, Michelle.
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn.
March 21st, 2023
Milanie
ace
Yes, very nice on black.
March 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thank you, Milanie!
March 21st, 2023
@Dawn Thanks, Dawn.