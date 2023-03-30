Previous
Next
Frost burned... by marlboromaam
Photo 1086

Frost burned...

Hanging like tassels in the breeze. Shot in black and white mode.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
297% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Looks terrific in b&w
March 29th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w photo. The shades are soft.
March 29th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful in b&w
March 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shades of grey.
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise