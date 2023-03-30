Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1086
Frost burned...
Hanging like tassels in the breeze. Shot in black and white mode.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4799
photos
145
followers
122
following
297% complete
View this month »
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
Latest from all albums
1438
1084
339
1439
1085
340
1440
1086
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
16th March 2023 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
wisteria
,
springtime
,
wild-vine
,
frost-burned
Milanie
ace
Looks terrific in b&w
March 29th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w photo. The shades are soft.
March 29th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful in b&w
March 29th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shades of grey.
March 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close