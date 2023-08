Praying things will look like this in the morning...

Uploading early again as we brace for tropical force winds and rain moving into South Carolina from Idalia. We're already seeing those outer rain bands. They said to expect more than six inches of rain and winds over 30mph with gusts up to 60mph. That's plenty of wind for downed trees and power lines with rain soaked ground. Praying for our 365 friends in Florida! Stay safe!



Shot in monochrome mode.