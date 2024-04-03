Sign up
Previous
Photo 1456
Getting off to a slow start...
Spring that is. Shot in black and white mode - no conversion.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
10th March 2024 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture of light and rendering in b&w.
April 3rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very nice. Most of our trees are still bare, too. I'm starting to see a little green, though, especially on the bushes.
April 3rd, 2024
