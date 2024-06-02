Sign up
Previous
Photo 1516
Morning view of the back deck...
Getting hot around here. Shot in monochrome mode.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
3
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5831
photos
142
followers
100
following
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
maple-tree
,
back-deck
Bucktree
ace
Mornings are the best to enjoy the deck and the backyard before it gets too hot. Your deck looks very peaceful.
June 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely deck. I hope it' in the shade in the afternoon. We'll have three hot days here too :-)
June 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of your beautiful deck.
June 2nd, 2024
