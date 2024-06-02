Previous
Morning view of the back deck... by marlboromaam
Photo 1516

Morning view of the back deck...

Getting hot around here. Shot in monochrome mode.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Bucktree ace
Mornings are the best to enjoy the deck and the backyard before it gets too hot. Your deck looks very peaceful.
June 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely deck. I hope it' in the shade in the afternoon. We'll have three hot days here too :-)
June 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of your beautiful deck.
June 2nd, 2024  
