Previous
Photo 1535
Wild verbena...
Verbena brasiliensis - aka Brazilian Vervain. It's standing about six feet tall. Some bird probably spread its seed around here. Shot in monochrome and tinted in On1. More info on this non-native here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1596
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
wildflowers
,
brazilian-vervain
,
verbena-brasiliensis
Pat
Lovely shot and what a nice gift from the birds. I like the bokeh in this one.
June 21st, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Love it against the dark background
June 21st, 2024
