Previous
Wild verbena... by marlboromaam
Photo 1535

Wild verbena...

Verbena brasiliensis - aka Brazilian Vervain. It's standing about six feet tall. Some bird probably spread its seed around here. Shot in monochrome and tinted in On1. More info on this non-native here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1596
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat
Lovely shot and what a nice gift from the birds. I like the bokeh in this one.
June 21st, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Love it against the dark background
June 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise