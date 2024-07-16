Sign up
Photo 1560
Roman goddess...
She's not in her permanent place yet, but this will do for now. Shot in monochrome mode and tinted with border added in On1.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
2
0
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
statue
,
black-and-white
,
birdhouse
,
black&white
,
intimate-landscape
,
roman-goddess
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely.
July 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking ethereal.
July 16th, 2024
