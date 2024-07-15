Sign up
Previous
Photo 1559
Coreopsis...
With over 80 varieties, the tag said "drought tolerant"... We shall see. Shot in monochrome mode.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5925
photos
141
followers
100
following
427% complete
View this month »
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
Latest from all albums
1556
1910
1911
1557
1912
1558
1913
1559
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
16th June 2024 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
flower
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
coreopsis
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and contrast.
July 15th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely contrast in b&w capture.
July 15th, 2024
