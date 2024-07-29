Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1573
One for the ETSOOI...
Color shot of some zinnias, converted to b&w, inverted, sliders adjusted, and white vignette added in On1. It's a mess! LOL!
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
11
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5954
photos
140
followers
101
following
430% complete
View this month »
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
Latest from all albums
1924
1570
1925
1571
1926
1572
1927
1573
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
11
Fav's
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
14th July 2024 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
inversion
,
zinnias
,
on1-effects
,
etsooi-160
LTaylor
ace
awe, oh, I like that
July 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
@365projectltaylor
Thank you!
July 29th, 2024
Linda Godwin
very neat result
July 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
@rontu
Very kind, Linda. Thank you.
July 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
It reminds me of a paperweight.
July 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Yes, it does! =)
July 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I love this! I'd love to see it in a larger format.
July 29th, 2024
Mickey Anderson
ace
I like the way it came out!
July 29th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Cool b&w image.
July 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
That looks fabulous, I love the shape.
July 29th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely and creative.
July 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close