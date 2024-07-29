Previous
One for the ETSOOI... by marlboromaam
Photo 1573

One for the ETSOOI...

Color shot of some zinnias, converted to b&w, inverted, sliders adjusted, and white vignette added in On1. It's a mess! LOL!
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
430% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LTaylor ace
awe, oh, I like that
July 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
@365projectltaylor Thank you!
July 29th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
very neat result
July 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
@rontu Very kind, Linda. Thank you.
July 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It reminds me of a paperweight.
July 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wakelys Yes, it does! =)
July 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I love this! I'd love to see it in a larger format.
July 29th, 2024  
Mickey Anderson ace
I like the way it came out!
July 29th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Cool b&w image.
July 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
That looks fabulous, I love the shape.
July 29th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely and creative.
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise