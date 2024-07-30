Previous
Wu Yong... by marlboromaam
Photo 1574

Wu Yong...

Isn't he just awesome?!! He's made in Chinese style so he had to have a name to suit. He sits in a wild spot in the back yard. Shot in monochrome mode with border added in On1.
Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
