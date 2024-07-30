Sign up
Photo 1574
Wu Yong...
Isn't he just awesome?!! He's made in Chinese style so he had to have a name to suit. He sits in a wild spot in the back yard. Shot in monochrome mode with border added in On1.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5957
photos
140
followers
101
following
431% complete
Views
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
23rd June 2024 7:29am
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
gargoyle
,
concrete-block
,
concrete-statue
,
wu-yong
,
concrete-cap
