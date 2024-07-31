Sign up
Previous
Photo 1575
Echeveria Blue Curls...
Shot in monochrome mode in the dappled light. This is it for today since I uploaded two to the main album yesterday. =)
July has just flown by! We have one brewing and stewing out there in the Atlantic. Hoping it just fizzles out before it gets any where!
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
3
2
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
succulent
,
potted-plant
,
echeveria-blue-curls
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w capture.
July 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful dappled light.
July 31st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture Mags!
July 31st, 2024
