Previous
Photo 1572
Good morning!
Got to get out before the sun bakes the deck in the heat. Shot in monochrome mode.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
light
,
chairs
,
plants
,
deck
,
shade
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Bucktree
ace
Lovely early morning space to sit on your deck. Beautiful b&w capture.
July 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such an inviting deck!
July 28th, 2024
