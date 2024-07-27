Sign up
Previous
Photo 1571
Sketchy vine...
Rendered in the Pencil Photo app just because. =)
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
6
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5950
photos
139
followers
100
following
430% complete
View this month »
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
Latest from all albums
1922
1568
1923
1569
1924
1570
1925
1571
Tags
b&w
,
vine
,
sketch
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
passion-vine
,
passiflora-incarnata
,
apple-app
,
pencil-photo
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice effect.
July 27th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love this one, fav.
July 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful shapes and textures.
July 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
@onewing
Thank you very much, Babs.
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
July 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous composition turned into a drawing
July 27th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool!
July 27th, 2024
