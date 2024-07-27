Previous
Sketchy vine... by marlboromaam
Photo 1571

Sketchy vine...

Rendered in the Pencil Photo app just because. =)
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam

Susan Wakely ace
Nice effect.
July 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love this one, fav.
July 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful shapes and textures.
July 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thanks, Susan.

@onewing Thank you very much, Babs.

@ludwigsdiana Thank you, Diana.
July 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous composition turned into a drawing
July 27th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!
July 27th, 2024  
