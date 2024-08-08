Showy milkwort stages...

Shot in monochrome mode. If I upload a day early like the previous two days, maybe I won't lose power. I figure if I don't - I'll surely lose it!



Debby is just off our coast now and when she comes back on land, she's going to dump a lot more rain and bring 50 mph wind gusts. All, this evening through the night into tomorrow morning. I hate storms in the dark because you can't see what's happening! Some weather people say we'll get another eight to 12 inches and others say four to six. But she's supposed to be gone by late tomorrow afternoon. For those of you unfamiliar with this situation, can you guess what trees do in saturated ground with high winds? Yeah, they topple bringing down power lines with them. I heard chainsaws down the road early this morning. Hope no one was hurt and no home was damaged.