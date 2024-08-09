Sign up
Previous
Photo 1584
Goodbye Debby...
We're supposed to have sunshine sometime today as Debby has finally left South Carolina.
Shot in monochrome mode in later July. There wasn't any shooting during this past week.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5976
photos
137
followers
100
following
433% complete
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1935
1581
1936
1582
1937
1583
1938
1584
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
21st July 2024 7:17am
b&w
,
sunlight
,
trees
,
woods
,
shade
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Rob Z
ace
It was such lovely lighting on this day.
August 9th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely tonal range
August 9th, 2024
