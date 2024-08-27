Previous
Summer woods... by marlboromaam
Photo 1602

Summer woods...

Lots of different leaf shapes. Shot in monochrome mode.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Babs ace
Looks quite magical.
August 27th, 2024  
