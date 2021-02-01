Previous
Summer days gone by... by marlboromaam
140 / 365

Summer days gone by...

Original shot taken back in July 2020. Converted to black and white in On1 using the Kodak T-Max 100 film look option.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

