"My bad" as the children now say... by marlboromaam
141 / 365

"My bad" as the children now say...

I've had this little Buster Keaton style hat with envelope bag done for some time, but have yet to get it boxed up and ready to mail to a dear friend in Tennessee. I better get myself in gear!

Crocheted from plarn made from Walmart grocery bags.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

