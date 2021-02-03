Sign up
The sun came out about 10 minutes today...
Still cloudy, cold and drizzling, but I'm happy it's not ice or snow! Idiots on the road can't drive in the white stuff. LOL!
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Tags
winter
,
cloudy
,
rain
,
cold
,
phoneography
,
gray-day
,
theme-thirds
Lin
ace
A very winter capture...and I agree...as long as there isn't snow on the roads or ice anywhere, I'm OK.
February 3rd, 2021
