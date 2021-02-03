Previous
The sun came out about 10 minutes today... by marlboromaam
142 / 365

The sun came out about 10 minutes today...

Still cloudy, cold and drizzling, but I'm happy it's not ice or snow! Idiots on the road can't drive in the white stuff. LOL!
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Lin ace
A very winter capture...and I agree...as long as there isn't snow on the roads or ice anywhere, I'm OK.
February 3rd, 2021  
